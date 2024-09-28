Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Shares of Ebiquity stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. Ebiquity has a 1-year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 46 ($0.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.23.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

About Ebiquity

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.