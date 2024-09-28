Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $292.00 to $298.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $271.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of DUOL opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $297.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at $40,490,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,782 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,490,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,374 shares of company stock worth $22,019,727. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

