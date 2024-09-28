DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $3,526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

