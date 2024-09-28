DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,687,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,477,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.