Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Set at C$4.00 by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

