Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) PT Set at C$4.00 by Ventum Financial

Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Diversified Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$493.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1950568 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Diversified Royalty
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.