D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Up 77.6% in September

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the August 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF remained flat at 222.66 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 230.11 and a 200 day moving average of 223.80. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of 167.47 and a one year high of 251.00.

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

