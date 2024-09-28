Dianthus Therapeutics’ (DNTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNTH. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $799.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.