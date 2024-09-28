Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 219.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 87,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,904. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

