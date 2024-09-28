Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Delhi Bank stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

