Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Delhi Bank stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
About Delhi Bank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delhi Bank
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.