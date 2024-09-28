Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.