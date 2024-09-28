Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the August 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of DBCCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

