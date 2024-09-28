David Robert Casper Sells 12,819 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer David Robert Casper sold 12,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.85, for a total transaction of C$1,562,007.97.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE BMO opened at C$122.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$121.30. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$102.67 and a 12-month high of C$133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of C$8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.1628545 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$120.77.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

