DA Davidson Boosts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $71.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.67. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

