Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIVP stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.08.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

