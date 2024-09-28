Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on September 30th

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DIVP stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.08.
Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Company Profile
