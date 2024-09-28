Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 231.4% in September

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance
CRYBF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 69,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,981. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.
Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cryptoblox Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.