Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Short Interest Up 231.4% in September

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 231.4% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Price Performance

CRYBF remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 69,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,981. Cryptoblox Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

Cryptoblox Technologies Company Profile

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

