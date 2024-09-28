Critical Contrast: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) vs. SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,830.27% -2,741.89% -269.95% SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $0.95, suggesting a potential upside of 31.94%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.26%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

68.6% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.08 million 19.13 -$20.06 million ($1.00) -0.72 SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 3.91 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.33

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

