Critical Comparison: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) & Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitesse Energy and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vista Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80

Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus target price of $28.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Vista Energy has a consensus target price of $59.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.08%. Given Vista Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Vitesse Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $233.90 million 3.03 -$19.74 million $0.84 28.64 Vista Energy $1.17 billion 3.78 $396.95 million $4.32 10.64

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Vista Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vista Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesse Energy. Vista Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 10.78% 7.94% 5.57% Vista Energy 33.08% 38.04% 17.31%

Risk and Volatility

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vitesse Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Vitesse Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.