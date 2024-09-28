Critical Analysis: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) versus PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -0.93% -0.21% -0.09% PrimeEnergy Resources 26.67% 28.34% 15.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.46 billion 1.26 $187.33 million $0.07 145.57 PrimeEnergy Resources $178.34 million 1.40 $28.10 million $14.64 9.52

Analyst Ratings

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.4% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talos Energy beats PrimeEnergy Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

