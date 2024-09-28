Critical Analysis: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danaos and Britannia Bulk”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $988.29 million 1.69 $576.30 million $29.46 2.92 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Danaos and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 58.15% 17.88% 14.63% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 10.64, indicating that its stock price is 964% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Danaos and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danaos presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danaos is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Danaos beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

