Craig Hallum Boosts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $23.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.57.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 612,787 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 350,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

