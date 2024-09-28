CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.