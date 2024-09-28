comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get comScore alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SCOR

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. comScore has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $34.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that comScore will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.