Comparing Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE)

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Veradigm has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veradigm and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veradigm N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -95.78% -254.70% -110.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veradigm $1.53 billion 0.68 $134.44 million N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.27 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.07

This table compares Veradigm and Super League Enterprise”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Veradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veradigm and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veradigm 0 3 2 0 2.40 Super League Enterprise 0 0 1 0 3.00

Veradigm currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.32%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Veradigm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Veradigm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veradigm beats Super League Enterprise on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc., a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. The company was formerly known as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Veradigm Inc. in January 2023. Veradigm Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

