Comparing Traws Pharma (TRAW) and Its Competitors

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) is one of 1,030 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Traws Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Traws Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Traws Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Traws Pharma alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Traws Pharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Traws Pharma $226,000.00 -$18.95 million -6.60 Traws Pharma Competitors $9.11 billion $148.90 million -4.64

Risk and Volatility

Traws Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Traws Pharma. Traws Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Traws Pharma has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Traws Pharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Traws Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traws Pharma -60,641.14% -144.95% -633.17% Traws Pharma Competitors -3,628.10% -299.05% -32.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Traws Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traws Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Traws Pharma Competitors 7219 20154 47071 1105 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 62.71%. Given Traws Pharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Traws Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Traws Pharma competitors beat Traws Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Traws Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traws Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza. It is also developing narazaciclib, a multi-kinase CDK4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with cancer, with or without co-administration of letrozole to define the recommended phase 2 dose for further development in endometrial cancer; and oral rigosertib, which is administered alone or in combination for investigation in various cancers. The company was formerly known as Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Traws Pharma, Inc. in April 2024. Traws Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.