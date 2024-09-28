Comparing Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND)

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Immuneering and Clearmind Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immuneering N/A -66.03% -58.78% Clearmind Medicine N/A -238.73% -102.10%

Volatility and Risk

Immuneering has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

67.7% of Immuneering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Immuneering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Immuneering and Clearmind Medicine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immuneering $320,000.00 246.49 -$53.47 million ($1.87) -1.42 Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A

Clearmind Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immuneering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immuneering and Clearmind Medicine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immuneering 0 3 4 0 2.57 Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immuneering presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 373.68%. Given Immuneering’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immuneering is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Summary

Immuneering beats Clearmind Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors. Immuneering Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

