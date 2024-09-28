Comparing Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) & Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) and Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Celcuity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grail and Celcuity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A -60.83% -40.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Celcuity N/A N/A -$63.78 million ($2.78) -5.18

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grail and Celcuity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 0 0 0 N/A Celcuity 0 0 6 1 3.14

Celcuity has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 99.07%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Grail.

Summary

Celcuity beats Grail on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment. Its drug candidate includes Gedatolisib, which selectively targets various class I isoforms of PI3K and mammalian target of rapamycin and focus on the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative, advanced or metastatic breast cancer, and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer. It had a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization rights to Gedatolisib. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

