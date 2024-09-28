Comparing Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW) & Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) and Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and Brooge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.71% 19.21% 3.56% Brooge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Partners and Brooge Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $17.19 billion 0.09 $142.60 million $2.69 16.62 Brooge Energy $116.05 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brooge Energy.

38.1% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global Partners and Brooge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Partners presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Global Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Partners is more favorable than Brooge Energy.

Summary

Global Partners beats Brooge Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil to home heating oil and propane retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also transports the products by railcars, barges, trucks and/or pipelines. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Brooge Holdings Limited and changed its name to Brooge Energy Limited in April 2020. Brooge Energy Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

