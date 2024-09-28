Commerce Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $124,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,999.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $124,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.