Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $209.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $194.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.35 on Thursday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $119.69 and a 52 week high of $211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.66.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

