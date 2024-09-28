Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of CTAS opened at $202.35 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $119.69 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

