Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.170-4.250 EPS.

Cintas Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.66. Cintas has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

