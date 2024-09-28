Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.31.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $390.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.99. Caterpillar has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $397.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,108 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,862,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,582,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,488,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.