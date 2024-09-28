Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,310 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 533,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX opened at $19.56 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

