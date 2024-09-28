Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the August 31st total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Carrefour Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CRRFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 222,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
About Carrefour
