CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,629. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
In related news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
