Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.48) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.0 %
LON:CNE opened at GBX 198.63 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.06. The company has a market cap of £139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18).
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.