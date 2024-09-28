Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 260 ($3.48) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

LON:CNE opened at GBX 198.63 ($2.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.06. The company has a market cap of £139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

