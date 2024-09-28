Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (CGIB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) (NYSEARCA:CGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) Stock Down 0.1 %

Capital Group International Bond ETF (USD-Hedged) stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.52. Capital Group International Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $25.80.

