Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.59.

Shares of CP stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

