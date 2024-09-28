Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Buys 543 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$174.71.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

