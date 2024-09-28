Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REAL. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.96.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at C$9.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.46. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total value of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Kimberly Sue Montgomery sold 28,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total value of C$234,383.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,591. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

