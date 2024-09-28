Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,722,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Down 5.6 %

Buyer Group International stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 21,760,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,222. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.00.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

