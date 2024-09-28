Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $15.38

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TASK

TaskUs Stock Performance

TASK stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $237.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 155,751 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 37,505 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.