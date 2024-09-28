Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Target Price at C$24.07

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

SIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$521,000.00. In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Company insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$21.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.20. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$22.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

