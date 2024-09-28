Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 1st (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 540,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCLI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

