Braden Michael Leonard Buys 29,600 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $41,736.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,995.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 55,300 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $75,208.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $238,161.21.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 178,806 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

