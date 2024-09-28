Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) CFO Sells $618,400.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $162.05 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

