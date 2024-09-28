BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,863. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
