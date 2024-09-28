BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,863. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

