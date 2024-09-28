Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $237.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

