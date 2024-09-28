BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

BRBR stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $286,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in BellRing Brands by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 519,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,775,000 after buying an additional 402,666 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

