Barrington Research Lowers Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target to $70.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concentrix

Concentrix Stock Up 0.0 %

Concentrix stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $106.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 2,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,005.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concentrix

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.