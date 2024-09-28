Barclays Boosts Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target to $10.00

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

